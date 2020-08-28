Henry County school board approves $373.5 million budget

The action was three months later than usual, as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent suspension of the Georgia General Assembly’s 2020 session led to delays in coming up with final budget numbers. The shutdown’s economic impact led to a final budget that is lower than last year’s, which was the highest ever for the district. All school districts across the state experienced at least a 10 percent drop in funding from state revenue sources, according to officials.

The newly approved budget includes no furlough days while also honoring all salary scales and applicable steps for years of service accrued. There were also school-level personnel support additions and a maintaining of all school budgets.