Henry County road renamed to honor late pastor

A stretch of Red Oak Road between Flippen Road and Rock Quarry Road is set to be renamed in honor of Spencer O’Neal, who passed away Jan. 11. He was pastor of Global Impact Christian Ministries, which is located on the road in question.
The change was approved by a vote of the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 2 regular meeting, contingent upon a public hearing at the board’s March 2 meeting so that public comment can be received from property owners who would be affected by the move. The vote to approve the new name, Spencer T. O’Neal Road, was unanimous.