Henry County Public Schools’ virtual program participation increases

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The longtime virtual program for Henry County’s public schools has seen its enrollment skyrocket this year amid continuing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Impact Academy was founded a decade ago and at the time was the only program of its kind in the state under a single school district. It continued to operate through the 2020-2021 year while other students participated in virtual learning programs put together in response to the pandemic shutdown.

District officials announced earlier this year that IA would be the only virtual program available for 2021-2022, and its previous enrollment in the 500 range has grown to 4,500 this year. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

