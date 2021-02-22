Henry County polls opening for state house seat

Election day is March 9, but early voting is available in Henry County beginning Feb. 22 at the Elections & Voter Registration main office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough; Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge; and Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge. Polls will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays the weeks of Feb. 22-26, March 1-5 and March 8-12. Saturday voting is available Feb. 27 in McDonough only.

The only precincts open on election day will be Austin Road, Cotton Indian, Pleasant Grove, Stockbridge East/West, and Swan Lake. For more information or to request an absentee ballot, phone 770-288-6448.