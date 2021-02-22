Henry County polls opening for state house seat

A special election has been set for the District 90 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives. That district includes northeast Henry County as well as parts of adjoining counties.
Election day is March 9, but early voting is available in Henry County beginning Feb. 22 at the Elections & Voter Registration main office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough; Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge; and Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge. Polls will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays the weeks of Feb. 22-26, March 1-5 and March 8-12. Saturday voting is available Feb. 27 in McDonough only.
The only precincts open on election day will be Austin Road, Cotton Indian, Pleasant Grove, Stockbridge East/West, and Swan Lake. For more information or to request an absentee ballot, phone 770-288-6448.