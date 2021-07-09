ajc logo
Henry County officials discuss possible transportation projects

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.
The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners convened a special called meeting June 29 to consider proposed projects that could be funded by a transportation-only special purpose local option sales tax that is expected to be on a voter referendum in November.

Officials said the T-SPLOST revenue could reach $245 million if the county reaches an intergovernmental agreement with the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge, and an estimated total of nearly $184 million without one. Several major county roads were discussed as possible projects, mostly road widening, as well as those from each of the cities.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

