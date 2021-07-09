Henry County officials discuss possible transportation projects

The Henry County Board of Commissioners convened a special called meeting June 29 to consider proposed projects that could be funded by a transportation-only special purpose local option sales tax that is expected to be on a voter referendum in November.
Officials said the T-SPLOST revenue could reach $245 million if the county reaches an intergovernmental agreement with the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge, and an estimated total of nearly $184 million without one. Several major county roads were discussed as possible projects, mostly road widening, as well as those from each of the cities.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.