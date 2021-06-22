ajc logo
Henry County officials announce road closure

This map shows which portion of West Village Parkway will be closed as well as potential detour routes.
This map shows which portion of West Village Parkway will be closed as well as potential detour routes.

Credit: Erika Richards

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

A road closure expected to last until fall was announced by Henry County government officials. A map was posted June 5 on the county’s Facebook page showing the location on West Village Parkway, just east of the Clayton County line, that is slated to be closed to thru traffic for 120 days beginning June 7 due to a culvert replacement.

A portion of the same road on the Clayton County side, where it is called Panola Road, will also be affected. The portion of the road that is fully closed straddles the county line. The map highlights portions of Fairview Road, Stagecoach Road and Anvil Block Road that are recommended for detour routes.

