Henry County officials announce litter initiative

Henry County officials announced this month that new steps have been taken to bolster litter control throughout the county, which has been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, the work is typically done by defendants fulfilling community service hours as well as inmates from the county jail, but the pandemic has kept inmates confined and curtailed court proceedings significantly so those options have not been available of late.
To combat the problem, officials have expanded the manpower in the county’s Community Service Department and also awarded a bid to an outside contractor which will provide roadside litter pickup on a daily basis in some more populated areas. The county will also be partnering with Keep America Beautiful to further its efforts, and citizen or civic groups are welcome to participate as well.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.