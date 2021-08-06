Henry County millage unchanged, tax bills to go up

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted to hold the millage rate at last year’s 12.733 mark, with property owners expected to see an increase of roughly 8 percent on their tax bills due to increased property values over last year. The vote on this year’s millage came at a July 27 called meeting following three public hearings. The commissioners also approved resolutions on special service districts regarding county services provided to the unincorporated county as well as the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge. The county receives 37 percent of each tax bill, with 5 percent going to the Henry County Water Authority, 50 percent to the Board of Education for maintenance and operations, and 8 percent to school bonds. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.