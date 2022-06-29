ajc logo
X

Henry County Fire Rescue unveiled

The new logo for Henry County Fire Rescue.

Combined ShapeCaption
The new logo for Henry County Fire Rescue.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Henry County Fire Department is getting a new look and a new name. A statement released noted the department will be known from now on as Henry County Fire Rescue.

The rebranding reflects the absorption of the county’s Emergency Management Agency into the existing HCFD organizational structure, according to officials.

Chief Jonathan Burnette said the move will play out over several months with uniform changes and vehicle rebranding. He called it a new chapter in the organization’s 40-plus-year history. An updated crest and patch worn by all personnel includes the new motto, “Committed to Community.”

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Atlanta Office of Inspector General has investigated 32 complaints in first 18 months2h ago
Biggest corporate convention since pandemic opens in Atlanta this week
18h ago
Delta warns of challenges over 4th of July weekend, allows rebookings
1h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
17h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
17h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
21h ago
The Latest
Henry agencies back child initiative
16h ago
Lewis wins runoff in Henry
21h ago
Crews work to improve Henry roundabout
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top