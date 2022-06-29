Henry County Fire Rescue unveiled

The Henry County Fire Department is getting a new look and a new name. A statement released noted the department will be known from now on as Henry County Fire Rescue.
The rebranding reflects the absorption of the county’s Emergency Management Agency into the existing HCFD organizational structure, according to officials.
Chief Jonathan Burnette said the move will play out over several months with uniform changes and vehicle rebranding. He called it a new chapter in the organization’s 40-plus-year history. An updated crest and patch worn by all personnel includes the new motto, “Committed to Community.”
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
