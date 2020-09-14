X

Henry County Fair cancelled for 2020

This year's Henry County Fair has been cancelled.
Henry County | 23 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Fair has been cancelled for 2020 due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which typically takes place in October, is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Henry County, which made the announcement Sept. 2 on its Facebook page.

Since the fair is a major fundraiser for the club with proceeds benefiting a number of local charities, club officials announced a raffle with several large prizes in an effort to support those charities this year. Interested participants can reserve their tickets by commenting on the Facebook page announcement or sending the club a message at henrycountykiwanis@gmail.com. The raffle drawing will take place via Facebook the week of Oct. 26.

