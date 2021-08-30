ajc logo
Henry County E911 upgrade to cost $1.7 million

Henry County's E911 center.
Henry County's E911 center.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Henry County’s E911 phone system is getting a major upgrade. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 3 meeting to approve a $1,755,628 expenditure with AT&T to cover the system upgrade, related services and maintenance for what county officials called “next generation telephone technologies” to support E911 service.

The current E911 phone system has exceeded its operational life cycle, according to county staff. Funding for the project will come from E911 subscribers fees collected on a monthly basis. The vote to approve the measure was unanimous. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

