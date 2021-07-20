ajc logo
Henry County drug court gets extra funding

More money has been designated for the Drug Court.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

A $95,000 expenditure of drug abuse treatment and education (DATE) funds to support Henry County’s DUI/Drug Court was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting. According to a county staff report, the money will be used to fund salaries and benefits for a case manager and surveillance officer as well as testing, treatment and supplies.

State law has specifically designated drug courts as an appropriate use of DATE funds, which are to be used on programs dealing with drug and alcohol abuse treatment and education. Such courts are intended to reduce recidivism, which results in financial savings for the county. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

