Henry County commissioners reaffirm two-mill water tax

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 6 regular meeting to approve the reaffirmation of the two-mill tax levy for water and sewerage purposes in the county until certain bonds in effect have been paid or provided for.
This comes several weeks after a previous request by the Henry County Water Authority was not acted upon. Also approved was the latest round of assistance to small businesses and nonprofit organizations recommended by the Small Business Restart and Non-Profit Assistance Program Committee to receive financial relief after being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdown. Both votes were unanimous.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.