Henry County commissioners approve rezoning

The purpose of the rezoning is to allow a development with a mix of duplexes and townhomes totaling 184 units, according to the applicant’s latest site plan. It was the third time the matter had been heard by the board over the past year, with some citizen opposition each time, after initially being reviewed by the Zoning Advisory Board in May of 2019. The request was approved with 17 conditions. The vote was 4-1, with Johnny Wilson voting in opposition.