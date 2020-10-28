Henry County commissioners approve amended COVID relief specs

The newly approved guidelines include removal of Payment Protection Program restrictions and a threshold of $150,000 to differentiate small and large businesses. Another restriction was removed to allow elected and appointed officials to be eligible with the exception of the Board of Commissioners and the review committee.

The deadline for use of funds was extended to Dec. 31 for small businesses and March 31 of next year for nonprofits. The new resolution also amended working capital guidelines for nonprofits, removed some franchise restrictions, and adjusted restrictions for individuals who receive services from nonprofits. Eligible small businesses and nonprofits are still encouraged to apply for assistance.