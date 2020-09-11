X

Henry County commissioners allocate $455K for highway work

The Henry County administration building, where the Board of Commissioners meetings take place.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a $455,890 agreement for additional work on the widening of Hwy. 81. According to a county staff report, the contract with Moffatt & Nichol is for “additional database, design, environmental and geotechnical services” on the SPLOST project and required a budget amendment.

In an unrelated action, the board approved a resolution accepting $3,637 in CARES Act reimbursement funds from the Georgia Secretary of State to provide materials and equipment to make the voting process safer for voters, poll works and election officials.

