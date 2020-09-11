Henry County commissioners allocate $455K for highway work

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a $455,890 agreement for additional work on the widening of Hwy. 81. According to a county staff report, the contract with Moffatt & Nichol is for “additional database, design, environmental and geotechnical services” on the SPLOST project and required a budget amendment.
In an unrelated action, the board approved a resolution accepting $3,637 in CARES Act reimbursement funds from the Georgia Secretary of State to provide materials and equipment to make the voting process safer for voters, poll works and election officials.