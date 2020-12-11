Henry County board OKs building projects

A contract was awarded to JR Bowman of McDonough for $143,552 to construct a pair of 50-foot-square pole barns near the new McDonough Parkway road for storage of equipment belonging to the county’s transportation department. Also approved was a $57,800 contract with Riley Contracting of Senoia for a 60-by-40 pole barn with a concrete slab at the county’s recycling center on West Asbury Road to house a cardboard baler. The projects are being funded out of the county DOT and stormwater budgets.

