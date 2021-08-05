ajc logo
Henry County board makes T-SPLOST referendum official

The T-SPLOST referendum will be on the November ballot.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The question of a transportation special-purpose local option sales tax in Henry County will now be up to voters. The Board of Commissioners voted at its July 20 regular meeting to approve a resolution calling for a T-SPLOST referendum to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot. The vote was 5-1 with Bruce Holmes in opposition.

All state requirements for the referendum have been fulfilled, county officials reported to the board, and an intergovernmental agreement has been approved by the county as well as the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge. The one-cent sales tax will be collected over a five-year period and is projected to bring in about $245 million. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

