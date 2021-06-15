Henry County board approves water safety feature

A safety upgrade is in the works at Village Park on the northern end of Henry County. The Board of Commissioners voted at its June 2 regular meeting to approve a $46,55 contract for the purchase of safety flooring materials at the park’s outdoor splash pad, also approving a $41,024 expenditure for installation of safety surfaces.
County officials pointed out that past incidents at the park required the response of emergency personnel, making it clear that there is a need to make the surface more slip-resistant and minimize such incidents moving forward at the county’s first aquatic facility. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.