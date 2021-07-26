ajc logo
Henry County board approves Village Park actions

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Two actions regarding park facilities in the Fairview area were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting. The board officially named the property at 1935 Panola Road in Ellenwood “Village United Soccer/Lacrosse Park” at the request of Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in whose district the park is located. Construction is now in progress at that site.

In a separate agenda item, the board approved a $40,746 contract for the purchase of a shade structure to cover outdoor workout equipment at Village Park, using funds from the county’s capital improvement plan. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

