Henry County board approves Village Park actions

Two actions regarding park facilities in the Fairview area were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting. The board officially named the property at 1935 Panola Road in Ellenwood “Village United Soccer/Lacrosse Park” at the request of Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in whose district the park is located. Construction is now in progress at that site.
In a separate agenda item, the board approved a $40,746 contract for the purchase of a shade structure to cover outdoor workout equipment at Village Park, using funds from the county’s capital improvement plan. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.