Henry County board approves right-of-way deal with state

The state DOT needs the property for right of way and easements in the widening of the highway from Bill Gardner Parkway to Peeksville Road. Total compensation to the county for the land is $52,465. In another transportation-related action, the commissioners approved an agreement by which Norfolk Southern Railway Company will provide preliminary and construction engineering work related to the widening of Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge, specifically the bridge that crosses the railroad tracks. The county’s cost for this service is $51,423.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.