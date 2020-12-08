Henry County board approves GDOT agreement

A major road improvement project in Stockbridge is moving through the right-of-way phase. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding the proposed widening and improvements on Rock Quarry Road from Hwy. 138 on the north end to Eagle’s Landing Parkway on the south. The project is to be funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.