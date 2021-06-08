Henry County board approves fire dept. acquisition

A contract in the amount of $797,170 will allow the Henry County Fire Department to add direct source vehicle exhaust capturing systems at all 16 of its fire stations. The agreement was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 18 regular meeting.
The county will provide $72,527 of this funding from its capital projects fund as a local match, with the remaining $725,272 coming from an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In an unrelated agenda item, the commissioners voted to accept a $3,000 grant from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to help maintain the K-9 unit at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
