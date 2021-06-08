Henry County board approves fire dept. acquisition

The county will provide $72,527 of this funding from its capital projects fund as a local match, with the remaining $725,272 coming from an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In an unrelated agenda item, the commissioners voted to accept a $3,000 grant from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to help maintain the K-9 unit at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

