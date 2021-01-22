X

Henry County board approves equipment purchases

The Locust Grove Event/Senior Center.
Henry County | 52 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Several hundred pieces of computer equipment was approved for purchase by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 6 regular meeting. A state contract in the amount of $313,685 using approved capital funds will allow the purchase of 200 Dell computers with 400 monitors as well as 100 laptops and 100 docking stations, according to a county staff report.

The new equipment will be used to phase out many of the county’s older and underperforming computers, monitors and laptops in all departments. Also approved was the $46,313 purchase of an audio-visual system for the Locust Grove Event/Senior Center using capital improvement plan funds, and a $53,879 expenditure for repairs to the Henry County Fire Department’s Squad 1.

Both votes were unanimous.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

