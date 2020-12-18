Henry County board approves donation for animal shelter

A sizable bequest from a late Henry County resident will benefit the county’s animal shelter. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to officially accept a $46,012.68 donation from the estate of Clarine Lee Cowart.
According to a county staff report, Cowart passed away in March of 2019 and she had specified in her will that a portion of her estate be donated to the animal shelter. In an unrelated item, the board approved 29 county small businesses and eight nonprofits for COVID-19 relief through the county’s Restart Assistance Program.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.