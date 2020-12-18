X

Henry County board approves donation for animal shelter

The Henry County Administration Building, where the Board of Commissioners meets.
The Henry County Administration Building, where the Board of Commissioners meets.

Henry County | 55 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A sizable bequest from a late Henry County resident will benefit the county’s animal shelter. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to officially accept a $46,012.68 donation from the estate of Clarine Lee Cowart.

According to a county staff report, Cowart passed away in March of 2019 and she had specified in her will that a portion of her estate be donated to the animal shelter. In an unrelated item, the board approved 29 county small businesses and eight nonprofits for COVID-19 relief through the county’s Restart Assistance Program.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.