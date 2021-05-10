ajc logo
Henry County board approves $27M roadwork plan

Henry County is resurfacing 96 roads.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A $27,433,685 expenditure for the resurfacing of 96 roads all over Henry County was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its April 20 regular meeting. Roads in all five commission districts are included in the project, which is being funded through three different SPLOST programs as well as the districts’ respective resurfacing accounts, state DOT money and the county’s general fund if necessary.

County officials listed all of the affected roads by district during a presentation to the board during the meeting, and the entire list can also be found online at henrycounty-ga.com.

