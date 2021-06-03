ajc logo
Henry County approves rezoning request for senior living facility

The rezoning request was recommended for approval.
Henry County | 32 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its May 27 regular meeting to recommend approval of a request to rezone a 7.975-acre tract from C-2 (general commercial) to OI (office-institutional). The site is on the west side of Patrick Henry Parkway and the east side of I-75 between Eagle’s Landing Parkway and Jodeco Road. The applicant plans to develop a four-story, 200,000-square-foot senior care facility with up to 190 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

The ZAB also approved a variance request that will allow the developer to work with county staff to determine a suitable reduction in the number of required parking spaces for the facility. The rezoning request will go before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

