Henry County approves rezoning request for senior living facility

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its May 27 regular meeting to recommend approval of a request to rezone a 7.975-acre tract from C-2 (general commercial) to OI (office-institutional). The site is on the west side of Patrick Henry Parkway and the east side of I-75 between Eagle’s Landing Parkway and Jodeco Road. The applicant plans to develop a four-story, 200,000-square-foot senior care facility with up to 190 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.