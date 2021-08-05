ajc logo
Henry County airport projects moving forward

The Atlanta Speedway Airport.
The Atlanta Speedway Airport.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A number of significant expenditures regarding Atlanta Speedway Airport in Hampton were addressed by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 20 regular meeting. The board approved contracts including $1,501,922 for taxiway fillet widening construction, $65,612 for construction inspection and materials testing, and $36,640 for runway identifier lights.

These projects are eligible for either 75 percent state reimbursement or 100 percent federal reimbursement, which means that the county is responsible for $391,883.50 out of the more than $1.6 million total cost. The county’s share will come from its capital improvement plan.

The commissioners also voted to accept a $59,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act on behalf of the airport. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

