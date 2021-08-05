Henry County airport projects moving forward

These projects are eligible for either 75 percent state reimbursement or 100 percent federal reimbursement, which means that the county is responsible for $391,883.50 out of the more than $1.6 million total cost. The county’s share will come from its capital improvement plan.

The commissioners also voted to accept a $59,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act on behalf of the airport. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.