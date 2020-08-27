Henry commissioners receive latest installment of Irma reimbursements

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to officially accept a $32,150 allocation from the state as part of the federally approved relief funding related to Hurricane Irma, which caused widespread damage throughout the southeastern United States in the fall of 2017.
After the board approved a resolution in 2018 to accept initial federal assistance, reimbursements totaling $249,926.20 were received by the county that year, according to officials. The most recent check was received in July of this year for completion of an approved repair and mitigation project.