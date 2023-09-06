Henry commissioners OK $2.6 million project

Credit: Henry County Government

Credit: Henry County Government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
47 minutes ago
X

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 14 to approve a $2,591,951 contract for design and construction of a new public safety facility.

According to county reports, the project adds up to approximately 72,000 square feet of building area across 23 acres. It will include a new E911/EMA facility, public safety driving pad, fire department burn tower pad, and other site improvements. The planned location is just off Industrial Boulevard near the county administration building, Sheriff’s Office headquarters and jail, and the planned county aquatic center.

Project funding is coming from E911 and Capital Improvement Plan funds.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: In defense of prosecutors? Warnings issued on DA oversight law1h ago

Credit: AJC

George Lefont, champion of arthouse theaters in Atlanta, has died at age 85
7m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Sadly, Braves can’t count on Michael Soroka
8h ago

Person detained after 6-year-old injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
53m ago

Person detained after 6-year-old injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
53m ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
2h ago
The Latest

Stockbridge qualifying candidates named
Stockbridge gets nearly $1 million in grant money
Seven on Hampton ballot this fall
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top