Henry commissioners OK $2.6 million project

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 14 to approve a $2,591,951 contract for design and construction of a new public safety facility.

According to county reports, the project adds up to approximately 72,000 square feet of building area across 23 acres. It will include a new E911/EMA facility, public safety driving pad, fire department burn tower pad, and other site improvements. The planned location is just off Industrial Boulevard near the county administration building, Sheriff’s Office headquarters and jail, and the planned county aquatic center.

Project funding is coming from E911 and Capital Improvement Plan funds.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.