Henry commissioners, cities meet about TSPLOST

The Henry County Board of Commissioners hosted an April 15 joint called meeting with the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge to discuss the proposed TSPLOST referendum expected to be on the ballot later this year. Various transportation options that could be considered for funding were discussed as well as the timeline and potential revenue from the new sales tax should the voters approve it. An intergovernmental agreement is needed by June 15 to stay on schedule so that the commissioners can pass a resolution in early August calling for the referendum. The meeting can be viewed in its entirety on the county’s Facebook page or YouTube channel as well as at henrycounty-ga.com.