Henry commissioners approve use of grant funds

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 21 regular meeting to approve several initiatives involving grant funds.

The board accepted a Community Service Block Grant program contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services in the amount of $266,051 with no local match required.

Also accepted was a $10,000 grant award from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia for safety items that could reduce worker compensation claims, The $96,238 purchase of a 16-passenger bus was authorized utilizing a Federal Transit Administration CARES Act grant. The use of $5,056 in state seized funds was authorized for a county police officer to attend the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

