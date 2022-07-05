Henry commissioners approve use of grant funds

The board accepted a Community Service Block Grant program contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services in the amount of $266,051 with no local match required.

Also accepted was a $10,000 grant award from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia for safety items that could reduce worker compensation claims, The $96,238 purchase of a 16-passenger bus was authorized utilizing a Federal Transit Administration CARES Act grant. The use of $5,056 in state seized funds was authorized for a county police officer to attend the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va.