Henry commissioners approve SPLOST work

A project framework agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation was approved for the Hwy. 81 widening from Keys Ferry Road to Bethany Road, and a similar agreement was approved for the Mill Road widening, with the county committing $550,000 to those two projects and $2.2 million coming from federal funds.

The board also approved a supplemental agreement allocating $284,982 for design work on the Rock Quarry Road widening project.

