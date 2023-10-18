BreakingNews
Henry commissioners approve SPLOST work

Credit: unknown

Credit: unknown

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
55 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 3 regular meeting to approve three transportation initiatives funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

A project framework agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation was approved for the Hwy. 81 widening from Keys Ferry Road to Bethany Road, and a similar agreement was approved for the Mill Road widening, with the county committing $550,000 to those two projects and $2.2 million coming from federal funds.

The board also approved a supplemental agreement allocating $284,982 for design work on the Rock Quarry Road widening project.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

