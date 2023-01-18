Henry commissioners approve moratorium

An ordinance enacting a moratorium relating to commercial and residential multi-family housing was approved by Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 4 regular meeting. The vote to approve was unanimous. The issue was not previously on the agenda but was added at the meeting.
According to a county staff report, the ordinance includes “horizontal and vertical apartments, townhomes, and duplexes for an indefinite period not to exceed 12 months.”
The board also approved an ordinance amending the code regarding the termination date of the six-month impact fee grace period for development, which is Feb. 2 and not Jan. 2 as incorrectly stated in a previous ordinance.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest