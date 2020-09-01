Henry commissioners approve $17 million financing agreement

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 4 to approve a lease-purchase financing agreement with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia in the amount of $17,230,000. The agreement includes the execution, delivery and issuance of a deed conveying the Henry County Judicial Center to the ACCG.
The move is intended to allow the county to borrow money for a portion of its capital improvement plan, and its structure allows it to be done without a voter referendum. The vote to approve was 5-0, with board chair June Wood absent. The issue was originally on the agenda for the board’s regular morning meeting but was moved to a special called meeting in the afternoon that had been scheduled to include a public hearing on the millage rate.