X

Henry commissioners approve $17 million financing agreement

The Henry County Judicial Center.
The Henry County Judicial Center.

Henry County | 26 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 4 to approve a lease-purchase financing agreement with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia in the amount of $17,230,000. The agreement includes the execution, delivery and issuance of a deed conveying the Henry County Judicial Center to the ACCG.

The move is intended to allow the county to borrow money for a portion of its capital improvement plan, and its structure allows it to be done without a voter referendum. The vote to approve was 5-0, with board chair June Wood absent. The issue was originally on the agenda for the board’s regular morning meeting but was moved to a special called meeting in the afternoon that had been scheduled to include a public hearing on the millage rate.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.