Henry commission candidate remains on ballot

Robert Kolpak’s campaign for the District 4 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners continues.
The Henry County Board of Elections convened Aug. 10 to deliberate a challenge to Kolpak’s residency in the district, as state law requires him to have lived in the district at least 12 months before the November general election.
A motion was made to have him removed from the ballot but it failed due to a 2-2 vote.
Kolpak was unopposed in the Republican primary and will face Democrat incumbent Vivian Thomas in the general election. Kolpak has been an outspoken critic of Thomas during her time in office.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
