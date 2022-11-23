Henry building purchase approved

An office building at the northwest corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zack Hinton Parkway, across the street from the Henry County school district’s central office, is now the property of Henry County government.
The Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 1 regular meeting to purchase the facility as well as an adjoining parking lot to make it available for the court system.
The motion allowed for up to $2 million for the purchase. The real estate acquisition was not part of the original meeting agenda and was added after an executive session.
Johnny Wilson cast the lone dissenting vote.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest