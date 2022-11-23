BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect
ajc logo
X

Henry building purchase approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
46 minutes ago

An office building at the northwest corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zack Hinton Parkway, across the street from the Henry County school district’s central office, is now the property of Henry County government.

The Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 1 regular meeting to purchase the facility as well as an adjoining parking lot to make it available for the court system.

The motion allowed for up to $2 million for the purchase. The real estate acquisition was not part of the original meeting agenda and was added after an executive session.

Johnny Wilson cast the lone dissenting vote.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect1h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
1h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach
6h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach
6h ago

Credit: David Goldman

Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
1h ago
The Latest

Development requests withdrawn in Locust Grove
46m ago
Board earmarks $3.5 million for Piedmont Henry
McDonough personnel moves approved
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top