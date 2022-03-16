Hamburger icon
Henry board OK’s repair contracts, rezoning request

The new FBO at Atlanta Speedway Airport.

Credit: Henry County

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
9 minutes ago

A $1,841,742 contract for repairs and upgrades of all elevators in county buildings was approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Mar. 1 regular meeting. The project is being financed with capital improvement funds.

The board also approved a reimbursement agreement with Snapping Shoals EMC for Fairview Road not to exceed $24,000 as well as a $63,563 change order from J.R. Bowman Construction for remediating unsuitable soil on the ramp adjacent to the new FBO/Terminal Building at the Atlanta Speedway Airport.

A rezoning request was approved for a 3.194-acre site at 1376 Old Conyers Road to allow a residential lot split, with a condition requiring the homes to be at least 1,600 square feet of heated space.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

