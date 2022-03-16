Henry board OK’s repair contracts, rezoning request

The board also approved a reimbursement agreement with Snapping Shoals EMC for Fairview Road not to exceed $24,000 as well as a $63,563 change order from J.R. Bowman Construction for remediating unsuitable soil on the ramp adjacent to the new FBO/Terminal Building at the Atlanta Speedway Airport.

A rezoning request was approved for a 3.194-acre site at 1376 Old Conyers Road to allow a residential lot split, with a condition requiring the homes to be at least 1,600 square feet of heated space.