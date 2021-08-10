ajc logo
Henry board OK’s land purchase, appointment

The county purchased a lot next to North Ola Park.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve the acquisition of about 1.15 acres at 398 North Ola Road in McDonough for $190,000. The site is directly across the road from Ola Middle and Ola High schools, adjacent to the J.B. Henderson Center and in front of the North Ola Park ball fields. In other business, the board approved the appointment of Sherrhea Mason-Bryant to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities board for a term that is scheduled to expire July 20, 2024. Board chair Carlotta Harrell’s appointment of Bridgette L. Foresyth to the Recreation Board required no vote, being made according to the guidelines of Senate Bill 22. That term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

