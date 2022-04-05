Henry board OK’s grant application

A resolution approved March 15 by the Henry County Board of Commissioners will allow Henry County Juvenile Court to apply for the Delinquency Prevention Grant offered by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to fund evidence-based programs for first-time juvenile offenders.
The grant amount would be $41,500 in the first year and up to $50,000 each year thereafter, with no local match required.
According to a staff report, the program will be offered to children between the ages of 7-17 who are first-time offenders, diverted from the juvenile justice system, or charged with a status offense and identified as at-risk.
The goal is to address delinquent behaviors and lessen a child’s involvement with the justice system.
