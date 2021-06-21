Henry board OK’s design deal for rec center

A $300,000 contract for architectural design services regarding a future recreation center at North Mt. Carmel Park was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its June 2 regular meeting. The center is one of the projects to be funded under the county’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax program that was approved by voters in the fall of 2019.
In three unrelated agenda items, the board approved a $59,000 bid for storm drainage replacement at Iris Lake and King Mill Road, a $50 monthly increase in compensation for members of the Zoning Advisory Board, and the appointment of Brenda Winston to fill an unexpired term on the Recreation Board as the District 4 representative through the end of 2022. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.