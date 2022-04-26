ajc logo
Henry board OK’s $3 million in airport work

The Atlanta Speedway Airport.

The Atlanta Speedway Airport.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

More than $3 million in improvements to Atlanta Speedway Airport in Hampton were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 5 regular meeting.

A $2,985,857 bid for apron and taxiway pavement rehabilitation and taxiway filler construction was accepted, as well as a separate expenditure of $159,838 for inspection and testing.

An agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation was approved for a $2,614,297 reimbursement. The county’s portion of $531,398 will come from capital improvement funds.

In an unrelated action, a 74-acre tract of land next to the airport and Atlanta Motor Speedway is the subject of an annexation request involving the city of Hampton, and the commissioners offered no objection to it.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

