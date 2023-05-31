Henry board looks at annexation requests

The Henry County Board of Commissioners is currently considering two annexation requests related to Stockbridge.

On the commissioners’ agenda May 16 were requests for 1.186 acres at 140 Somerset Hill and 0.65 acres at 802 Black Diamond Drive. Both are just west of Hwy. 42 and south of Eagle’s Landing Parkways. No vote was taken on either request.

The board did vote to approve an amendment to the county’s service delivery strategy agreement with Stockbridge regarding police services, so that it can be determined whether unused taxpayer revenue for police services is owed to the city.

