X

Henry board looks at annexation requests

Credit: henry county government

Credit: henry county government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners is currently considering two annexation requests related to Stockbridge.

On the commissioners’ agenda May 16 were requests for 1.186 acres at 140 Somerset Hill and 0.65 acres at 802 Black Diamond Drive. Both are just west of Hwy. 42 and south of Eagle’s Landing Parkways. No vote was taken on either request.

The board did vote to approve an amendment to the county’s service delivery strategy agreement with Stockbridge regarding police services, so that it can be determined whether unused taxpayer revenue for police services is owed to the city.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Public access to Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING | GBI: 3 arrested, charged with crimes connected to planned police training site
6m ago

Credit: Family photo

911 calls reveal frantic moments when Atlanta teen was shot outside school
1h ago

Conservatives call for boycott of Chick-fil-A for being ‘woke’
1h ago

Conservatives call for boycott of Chick-fil-A for being ‘woke’
1h ago

Credit: Admares

Georgia lands $750M home manufacturing facility, 1,400 promised jobs
3h ago
The Latest

McDonough council considers development requests
20h ago
Henry commissioners approve rezoning
McDonough council approves utility relocation
Featured

U.S. debt ceiling deal details: What’s included, what’s out
1h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
15h ago
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top