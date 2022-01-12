Hamburger icon
Henry board hears rezoning cases

Three rezoning requests were heard and two were denied.
Three rezoning requests were heard and two were denied.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Three rezoning requests were considered by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 5 regular meeting.

Two requests in the 3800 block of North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge were for commercial zoning, one for a gas station/convenience store and the other for an automotive sales facility.

Both of those were denied by unanimous vote.

A request for single-family residential rezoning regarding 89 acres at 1088 McGarity Road, on the east side of McDonough just west of Airline Road, was approved.

The applicant has proposed a conservation subdivision with 128 residential lots on the site.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Investigations
