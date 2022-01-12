Henry board hears rezoning cases

Three rezoning requests were considered by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 5 regular meeting.
Two requests in the 3800 block of North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge were for commercial zoning, one for a gas station/convenience store and the other for an automotive sales facility.
Both of those were denied by unanimous vote.
A request for single-family residential rezoning regarding 89 acres at 1088 McGarity Road, on the east side of McDonough just west of Airline Road, was approved.
The applicant has proposed a conservation subdivision with 128 residential lots on the site.
