Henry board extends SRTA park-and-ride agreement

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted April 18 to approve an extension of an existing agreement with the State Road and Tollway Authority for construction of a park-and-ride facility near I-75 on Jonesboro Road. The agreement has been in effect since 2017 for the state to use $3.5 million in Go! Transit Capital Program funds to complete the project, and that money must be spent by August 2024.
Officials said that amount is not enough to do the job and the SRTA does not have the extra money to complete it. The extension allows both parties more time to plan the project and avoid the potential loss of state funds.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
