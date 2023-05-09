BreakingNews
State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets
X

Henry board extends SRTA park-and-ride agreement

Credit: Xpress

Credit: Xpress

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted April 18 to approve an extension of an existing agreement with the State Road and Tollway Authority for construction of a park-and-ride facility near I-75 on Jonesboro Road. The agreement has been in effect since 2017 for the state to use $3.5 million in Go! Transit Capital Program funds to complete the project, and that money must be spent by August 2024.

Officials said that amount is not enough to do the job and the SRTA does not have the extra money to complete it. The extension allows both parties more time to plan the project and avoid the potential loss of state funds.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets 39m ago

Credit: The Washington Post

What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?
12m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Far-right faction pushes to oust ‘traitors’ from Georgia GOP
3h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
2h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Roberts via AP

The Jolt: House Republicans push E-Verify as immigration crisis looms
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County Government

Henry car wash regulations updated
McDonough council OK’s facility improvements
Council pay raise approved in Hampton
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top