Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays
Henry board cancels, reschedules meeting

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Two changes have been announced in the Henry County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled. The regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 15 has been canceled, according to an announcement made at the end of the Nov. 1 regular meeting.

The next board meeting is now set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9 a.m. in the county administration building, 140 Henry Parkway in McDonough. This meeting will take the place of the first regularly scheduled meeting in December, which would normally have taken place Dec. 6.

The board typically meets the first Tuesday morning and third Tuesday evening of each month.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
