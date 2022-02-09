Hamburger icon
Henry board approves transit plan

A transit master plan was approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved a new transit master plan for the county and also set qualifying fees for 2022 elections, in which three seats on the board will be contested.

These actions took place at the Jan. 19 regular meeting.

The board also approved a request for properties on South Ola Road and Singley Drive to be annexed into the city of Locust Grove.

A $59,692 expenditure for resurfacing of Kentwood Springs Drive was approved, as was $349,970 from the county’s capital improvement plan fund for roof replacement work at Heritage Senior Center and Hidden Valley Senior Center.

