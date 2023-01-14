Henry board approves police purchases

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its first meeting of 2023 to approve two expenditures for the county’s police department. One of the Jan. 4 votes gave the go-ahead for the $123,635 purchase of new mobile radios for school resource officers from Loudoun Communications. Also approved were five 2023 Chevrolet Tahoes to be utilized by the K-9 Unit, with the $188,215 purchase from Hardy Chevrolet made possible through funding generated by the Red Speed Camera initiative.