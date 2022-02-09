Henry board approves grant funding

More than $200,000 in outside funding for public safety was formally accepted by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 1 regular meeting.
Two law enforcement training equipment grants were accepted from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, one for $152,000 and the other for $30,000.
The board approved the receipt of $1,900 from the United States Secret Service for the Henry County Police Department’s participation in the Electronic Crimes Task Force, and a CJCC subgrant in the amount of $48,419 to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia was allocated to the county.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
