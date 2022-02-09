Hamburger icon
Henry board approves grant funding

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

More than $200,000 in outside funding for public safety was formally accepted by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 1 regular meeting.

Two law enforcement training equipment grants were accepted from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, one for $152,000 and the other for $30,000.

The board approved the receipt of $1,900 from the United States Secret Service for the Henry County Police Department’s participation in the Electronic Crimes Task Force, and a CJCC subgrant in the amount of $48,419 to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia was allocated to the county.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

