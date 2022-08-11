Henry board approves CDBG program

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 2 to unanimously approve FY 2022 action plans related to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership (HOME) programs.
This year the county received $1,042,369 and $512,877 respectively as part of the two initiatives funded by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
According to officials, $603,896 of the CDBG allotment will address infrastructure improvements for things like water, sewers, sidewalks and streets.
What remains will go to façade improvements for small businesses, public services such as food banks and rental assistance, as well as the costs of administration. Nearly half the HOME funds will be used for down payment assistance, with other money going to tenant-based rental assistance.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author